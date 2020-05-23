There is something I really enjoy about drawing packaging When packing up my to…

There is something I really enjoy about drawing packaging 🤔 When packing up my toiletries to come home, I thought I’d do an illustration of all my favs that I took with me. .

.

.

.

.

• Sebastian Potion 9. (Great for curly hair 👩‍🦱🙌🏻 & I’ve tried a lot of curly hair products believe me). . .

• Lucas Papaw Ointment (good for lips & cuts/scratches)

.

.

• Hydrating Mask by Aspect (so good for travel, I use it on my hands & face more like a moisturiser than a mask). . @aspectdrskin .

• Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf (my favourite perfume so I take it everywhere). .

• MAC 24hour smooth wear concealer (love the easy use of the wand & it’s stays on really well) .

• MAC Studio Fox powered (it’s basically all I wear for a natural look, gives a nice coverage & a little colour) . .

• Better Than Sex waterproof mascara by Too Faced 🙌🏻 (best mascara ever!! I have both waterproof for swimming/crying & normal for day/dinner) .

• Nars bluster (haha this one I just realised is called Gina!! My sisters name 🙌🏻 perfect for a pop of colour) . .

• Mecca Cosmetica Sun Series To Save Face SPF30 Mineral Gel Cream (great as a base to smooth, nourish & protect)

Source