There’s A Major Mistake In This “High School Musical” Scene Between Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron
How did we all miss this?
TikTok users have recently been discovering scene mistakes we’ve never noticed before, like this episode of Gossip Girl where Blake Lively is wearing a dress, but is seen wearing sweatpants with it in the next clip.
Well, another TikTok user has discovered a scene mishap that went over all our heads. It is from High School Musical:
It’s the scene where Vanessa Hudgens’ character – Gabriella – freezes and doesn’t start singing when she is on stage about to perform with Troy, who is played by Zac Efron.
As she starts walking off the stage, Troy stops her from leaving and gives her a lil’ pep talk to build her confidence.
It works, Gabriella stays, and the song is started over. This is when TikToker @senpaisaysimmain noticed something odd. Since Gabriella is the one who was clearly supposed to start singing the song, we assume she will sing first.
But, nope! Troy starts singing.
I mean, MAYBE it is SUPPOSED to be that way and Troy just sings her part? IDK. It doesn’t seem to add up, though, because they would have had to switch parts during the entire song.
