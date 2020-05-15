There’s a Rare Sale on Birkenstocks Happening at Nordstrom Rack!

Birkenstock is one of the most well-known brands in sandals and you can get a great deal on them right now thanks to Nordstrom Rack‘s big sale!

The store just launched a two-day shopping event for Birkenstock and you can get a discount of up to 50% off on tons of styles.

While not all of the styles are part of the sale, Nordstrom Rack always has great deals on all products. The bast savings are on some of the discontinued styles. Also, some sandals that retail for $125 at some stores can be purchased for just $100 at Nordstrom Rack.

The Arizona sandal, which is the most famous Birkenstock style and is picture above, is currently retailing for $99.95.

There are even styles for men that are discounted right now.

Check out the full sale at NordstromRack.com!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.