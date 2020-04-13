There’s a Rumor Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bought This Celebrity’s $14.5 Million Home, But…

There’s a big rumor that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought the former home of actor Mel Gibson in the Los Angeles area.

It all started when a real estate agent in the area posted the rumor on her personal Instagram account. A British tabloid quickly picked up the story that the royal couple had indeed purchased the five bedroom $14.5 million Malibu home.

However, sources are now telling the Daily Beast that this story is “a complete fabrication.”

Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry went viral just last week over details on their son Archie’s birth certificate!