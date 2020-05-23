‘There’s angels among us, and they’re found at our hospitals’

news, local-news,

IN THESE days of increased risk, isolation, worry and stress, the doctors and nurses of LGH ED are a beaming light in an otherwise darkened world. I was taken in on Saturday, May 16 in the evening with chest problems and they looked after me. I was discharged later that night. The doctors and nurses there were fantastic, I can’t thank them enough. In their PPE gear, and amid the risk of infection, they performed their role effectively and efficiently. You know all these people saying about angels among us – there are, so look after them. THE next approval will be for a building not much taller than this one, perhaps just one or two storeys more. The one after that perhaps just a bit taller because it won’t really affect the skyline. Of course the one following will need to be a bit taller still because it will not really be noticed amongst the others. Hey presto – in a few years hello Sydney or Melbourne skyline. Well done Launceston councillors. The rot has set in. I AM not a sign expert, but $35,000 for a sign to tell us where the Aquatic Centre is? Times this amount by five or six and you can build a whole house. Anyone who thinks that a sign is worth that much must be very out of touch (or I am?). Maybe the $35,000 is a mistake, but even $3500 seems like a lot just for a sign. As a rate payer the amount seems totally obscene. I would hope that aldermen will also fall off their chairs when they see that amount and vote it down. A SOLUTION to decreasing the traffic on West Tamar – walking riding to work, or simply to enjoy a casual walking loop around the waterfront. Don’t worry about the cars for now. It’ll get more people thinking about walking and riding. DRIVERS licence photos are being misused by the state government because it has failed to adhere to the fundamental principle of informed consent for use of personal information. If governments are genuine in wanting us protected from misuse of our personal information by private organisations, they have to act consistently and ethically in their own use of personal data. In this case, the state government hasn’t. It has made a change by stealth without any effective information being provided to us that it was being done and without the required legislation in place to give legal effect and known protection in relation to the use of that data. When I wrote to the state government indicating I had not been asked or given consent for the use of my personal information in the form of my drivers licence photo, I was told: “On the driver licence renewal the Personal Information Protection Statement indicates the Information collected will be utilised for a number of purposes including National Identity Matching and Verification purposes”. That is not adequate information or getting informed consent. FIRSTLY let me say that I am keen as any AFL supporter to see live footy action. However, over the last few months there has been so much media coverage from players, coaches, commentators, politicians and everyone else and their dog about hubs and how footy will progress. Just bring on the footy. AFL players who are concerned about leaving their families and friends to go into quarantine hubs for weeks to play football and earn big money shouldn’t complain. Rather they should consider all our Australian Defence Force men and women who are on overseas deployments in trouble spots overseas. They are putting their lives at risk of injury or death on a daily basis for months on end, in some cases with very limited communication with home and their loved ones who are enduring the COVID-19 crisis. They are in harm’s way, AFL players are playing sport.

