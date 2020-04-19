There’s No Real Oversight Of The $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Law

When Congress passed the largest spending law in American history, a $2 trillion outlay aimed at offsetting the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, it set up three different ways to look after the enormous sums and root out corruption or mismanagement of the cash.

Three weeks later, none of the three options ― a special inspector general appointed by President Donald Trump, a council of existing inspectors general, or a special oversight panel set up by Congress ― are active. Sabotage by the Trump administration, combined with congressional apathy and gridlock, means the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are spending hundreds of millions of dollars with no real watchdogs.

The special inspector general appointed by Trump has views of executive power that have alarmed Democrats, and stands little chance of confirmation until May. Trump shoved aside the leader of the council of existing inspectors general. And the congressional oversight panel’s roster remains unfilled.

Meanwhile, the government program to loan money to small businesses to keep workers on the job has already burned through more than $300 billion, and the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have unveiled a slew of programs to push trillions more into the economy.

The shambolic state of efforts to oversee the relief efforts has left government accountability advocates dismayed and progressives frustrated with the oversight of a massive spending deal that Democrats and Republican teamed up to pass with almost no objections.

“We can’t really afford to be behind the ball on oversight right now, because we will miss a crucial opportunity to stop waste, fraud and abuse before it happens,” said Liz Hempowicz, director of public policy at the Project On Government Oversight.

Here’s a breakdown of how each part of the oversight triad is failing:

The Congressional Oversight Commission

The oversight commission, which is supposed to oversee the $500 billion that Congress handed to the Federal Reserve to help local governments and businesses survive the pandemic, is made up of five members: one appointed by each congressional leader, plus a chairman agreed upon by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved quickly with his pick, naming Bharat Ramamurti, a former aide to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), to the commission. But the rest of the congressional leaders didn’t name their picks until late on Friday. McConnell picked Sen. Pat Toomey (D-Pa.), a former banker and longtime ally of the financial services industry. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) picked Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), another former banker.

But it was Pelosi’s pick that irritated progressives the most. She selected Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), citing the first-term, 79-year-old representative’s experience as Health and Human Services secretary under President Bill Clinton.

“Her leadership as Secretary of Health and Human Services will serve the American people extremely well, as she works to ensure that this historic coronavirus relief package is being used wisely and efficiently to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people, and not be exploited by profiteers and price-gougers,” Pelosi said in announcing the appointment.

But the oversight job has little to do with health care, and Shalala does not serve on the House Oversight or the House Financial Services committees, leading progressives to fear she’ll be outgunned by Toomey and Hill, both of whom have more expertise on financial services issues. Adding to progressives’ frustration is that Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), another Warren protege who serves on both the Oversight and Financial Services committees, was open about her desire for the job.

“Overseeing the CARES Act is an almost impossible job that requires a ferocious dedication to unearthing the truth, regardless of what powerful bank or corporation wants to keep the truth hidden amidst complex accounting,” said progressive strategist Jeff Hauser, citing scandals during Shalala’s tenure as president of the University of Miami, including an ill-conceived hospital acquisition. “I would have strongly preferred a finance expert skilled at finding financial fraud, like Katie Porter, to someone whose primary experience with complex economic scandals is to try to claim that the buck stopped below her, like Donna Shalala.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi and McConnell have yet to agree on a chair for the commission, though Pelosi on Thursday said the two leaders were exchanging names about whom they could appoint.

The delay, Ramamurti said in an interview not long after his appointment, is troublesome. The commission is required to deliver its first report 30 days after the Federal Reserve begins spending money ― which means it has just under three weeks to organize itself, hire staffers and write an initial report. In the interim, Ramamurti is using his Twitter account to ask questions of the Fed.