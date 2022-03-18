There’s now an official ‘Downton Abbey’ rewatch podcast

Downton fans, rejoice! There’s now an official Downton Abbey podcast.

The podcast features interviews with the cast and filmmakers behind the beloved show, including Hugh Bonneville (Earl of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Elizabeth McGovern (Lady Cora), as well as Downton Abbey: A New Era star Dominic West and director Simon Curtis.

The podcast launches ahead of the second movie installment, which is set to arrive in cinemas on April 29 in the UK and May 20 in the U.S..

The weekly re-watch podcast will be hosted by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley and BBC Woman’s Hour presenter Anita Rani.

You can expect to hear from Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Lesley Nicol (Mrs Patmore), Kevin Doyle (Mr Molesley), Penelope Wilton (Isobel Crawley), Michael Fox (Andrew Parker), plus writer Julian Fellowes, producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, historical consultant Alastair Bruce, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, production designer Donal Woods, and casting director Jill Trevellick.

The podcast, which launches today, is available on all major podcast platforms.

