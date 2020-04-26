These 10 Bollywood Stars are Trained Dancers, Names Will Pop Your Eyes Out

Bollywood celebs are a lot more than what they appear on the screen. Dance is an inseparable part of Bollywood. The Hindi film industry is known for its foot tapping numbers, however there are a few actors who are known more for their acting caliber and haven’t so far found an opportunity to display their dancing talent.

We’re sure you didn’t know that these 10 actors are well trained dancers.

Richa Chadda

Known to give some of the most memorable performances, Richa has defied norms when it comes to acting. But do you know that she is also a trained dancer? Richa has trained in Kathak, and has also learnt Street Jazz from Ashley Lobo’s Danceworx.

Radhika Apte

The screen hasn’t offered her much when it comes to dancing, but she is a trained Kathak dancer. Radhika is also a trained contemporary dancer who has done her official training from London.

Patralekhaa

The ‘Citylights’ actress has spent much of her childhood rigorously training in Indian Classical dance forms and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ is a trained Kathak dancer which she learnt for 14 years.

Vikrant Massey







Did you know that Vikrant Massey is a trained Ballet dancer? In fact, he has also worked with Shiamak Davar.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa grabbed eyeballs with her dance moves in the song ‘Manali Trance’ from ‘Shaukeens’. But you’ll be surprised to know that she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has trained with Shiamak Davar for 5 years.

Shweta Tripathi

‘Masaan’ actress Shweta Tripathi has trained in Kathak and Bharatnatyam. She was also a part of choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance institute.

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is a trained dancer. However, he has mostly stayed away from commercial movies and that is one of the major reasons as to why fans have not caught him in his dancing shoes.

Vicky Kaushal

Usually known for his impeccable acting skills, Vicky is also a trained dancer. Anyone who follows Vicky on Instagram clearly knows that he really does has some moves!

Sandhya Mridul

We saw Sandhya’s amazing dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she ended up being a runner-up. But not many know that Sandhya is a well trained Bharatnatyam dancer too.

Source