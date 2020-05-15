These 14 ‘Flop Kids’ of Veteran Actors Failed to Succeed in Bollywood

Nepotism has always been a debatable topic in Bollywood. Many aspiring actors dream to make it big in the industry, but they say Bollywood is easier if you have a star parent. But what they don’t consider is how much tougher it gets because you have a superstar parent to live up to. And these star kids couldn’t. There are many star kids who tried their hands in acting but it didn’t work out for them. Have a look:

1- Soha Ali Khan

Daughter of yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the sister of Saif Ali Khan, Soha made her debut with Dil Maange More. Whatever films Soha has done in Bollywood, all have failed to establish her has a successful actress. The only movie that got her some good reviews and success was Rang De Basanti.

2- Arya Babbar

Son of Raj Babbar, Arya has appeared in a few hit movies such as Guru and Ready, apart from royal flops like Tees Maar Khan. But he has failed to reach the same status as his dad.

3- Prateik Babbar

Son of veteran Bollywood actors Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Prateik has on a count done 8 Bollywood movies in his acting career with Arakshan and Dum Maaro Dum being most famous for him but still did not really worked at the box office.

4- Akshaye Khanna

Late actor Vinod Khanna’s son could not impress audience with his acting and inexpressive skills on screen and thus was no more taken up in movies.

5- Mahaakshay Chakraborty







Son of the legendary ‘Disco Dancer’ himself, Mahaakshay debuted in Jimmy (2008) and let it suffice to say that it was basically all downhill from there.

6- Harman Baweja

Director Harry Baweja’s son Harman had a lot of hype surrounding him and his Hrithik-like manner before the release of his debut ‘Love Story 2050’. But that, along with the rest of his 6 films were colossal failures.

7- Fardeen Khan

The son of famed Firoz Khan, Fardeen started out with 1998’s ‘Prem Aggan’ and we all know how that went.

8- Zayed Khan

Actor Sanjay Khan’s son, Zayed Khan, failed to make an impact in Bollywood as well. Main Hoon Na is probably the only best movie he gave us.

9- Sikander Kher

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son Sikander’s debut ‘Woodstock Villa’ (2008) and the five films that followed failed to wow the masses and the critics alike for the most part.

10- Esha Deol

While Hema Malini’s acting chops ensured she was hailed throughout her career in Bollywood, unfortunately, her daughter Esha Deol couldn’t stand by her surname.

11- Tanishaa Mukherji

Famed actress Tanuja’s daughter and Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa sure had high hopes pinned to her when she made her debut as a Bollywood leading lady. But now she’s all but a former Bigg Boss contestant some of us remember somewhat.

12- Uday Chopra

The son of leading producer Yash Chopra, couldn’t make us believe us in his acting chops post his back-to-back flops. Though he managed to catch our attention in Mohabbatein, he failed to prove his prowess any further.

13- Tusshar Kapoor

Son of veteran actor Jeetendra, like many of his counterparts, he too failed to make a career in Bollywood. While his debut movie managed to do well at the box office, but the other movies did not do any good for him.

14- Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi made a promising debut with Company, but could not sustain his career as an actor. Although he was appreciated for his negative role in Krissh 3.

