These 14 Wittiest Tweets On Ranveer Singh are As Hilarious as His Insane Dressing Sense

He can pull off a skirt, a psychedelic print and a Rajasthani kurta, all in the same breath. I think till now you’ve guessed whom we’re talking about.

Yeah, it’s Ranveer Singh. His weird fashion sense is always a trending topic. He cares about no fashion police and carries himself with all guts and glories. While we’ve made peace with the way he chooses to dress, it’s still kinda funny when people come up with jokes on his fashion sense.

So presenting some of the funniest jokes on his fashion sense. Enjoy.

1-

Types of Men’s wear. Business Wear Formal Wear Casual Wear Party Wear Ethnic Wear Ranveer Singh — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 21, 2017

2-

Ranveer Singh’s clothes progress:

Pochha -> Holi clothes -> Everyday wear > Party wear — Rounak Jain (@r0unak) January 8, 2016

3-

*Ranveer Singh wears normal clothes* Ranveer Singh’s mom: Joker dikh raha hai tu inn kapdo me — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 21, 2016

4-

Ranveer Singh comes home wearing absolutely normal clothes Family: Kya hua beta koi problem hai to bataao humein — adrak (@ubercoolosis) December 16, 2016

5-

*At Shoppers Stop*

Salesman – sir ye ladies section hai

Ranveer – toh? — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) December 18, 2016

6-

7-

8-

[Ranveer Singh at a clothing store] *In trial room* to friend: kaisa lag rha hu? Friend: ekdum chutiya! RS: waah! 4 jodi pack karwa le. — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) December 23, 2016

9-

*Deepika visits her parents*

Dad – welcome beta! Ye nayi dost kaun hai? Aur Ranveer kyu nahi aaya?

Deepika – dad ye Ranveer he hai 😒 — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) December 18, 2016

10-

Ranveer Singh’s every picture looks like Wardrobe Malfunction picture. — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) March 2, 2017

11-

Ranveer Singh: Aaj sophisticated pehnunga, koi mazak nahi udaa paega 😌 Inner Ranveer Singh: Tujhe logon ki kabse fikar hone lagi kamine 😏 pic.twitter.com/jtgfPTPG2u — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 6, 2017

12-

We say we don’t care what other people think.

Ranveer Singh doesn’t care what other people think. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) June 3, 2017

13-

*AT RANVEER’S HOUSE * Guest : Beta, Parde ke piche kyun chupkar khade ho, aao humse baat karo Kid Ranveer : Vo meri Tshirt hai 😡😡 — प्रोफसर Raja babu 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 20, 2016

14-

Ranveer Walks Into A Clothing Store Salesman: Sir kis type mein dikhau?

Ranveer Singh: AJEEB MEIN. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) February 20, 2017

Source