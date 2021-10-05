These 15 already-discounted drones are on sale for an extra 15% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Why wait until the holidays to purchase the perfect drone that’s on everyone’s wishlist? For a limited time, you can score an extra 15% off each of these already-discounted drones when you enter code VIP15 at checkout. Whether you want your own drone to shoot incredible footage, or want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, these 15 deals on drones and accessories are the perfect place to start.



Credit: Stack Hive

Designed for first-person viewing, this customizable drone features a 720p x 1280HD camera to capture the perfect shot every time. Take an extra 15% off at checkout with code VIP15 and get it for just $110.47 (normally $215).

Credit: Extreme Toys

Since this quadcopter features a 4K HD camera, your photography will quite literally reach new heights. Take it home for just $93.46 (normally $119) when you use the code VIP15.

Credit: Mesay

The Ninja Dragon can be controlled on the app and features four fans that help you fly it precisely. Plus, it will fly back to you on a one-button command. Enter code VIP15 at checkout and get it for $67.99 (normally $149).

Credit: Ninja

This no-frills mini drone is small but mighty. It lets you capture images and videos in real-time with 4K high definition and lock its altitude position for stable footage. Get it for just $63.71 (regularly $90) when you use the code VIP15 at checkout.

Credit: Genius Depot

Get wide-angle aerial shots that you could never capture before with this 3D flip quadcopter. Shave another 15% off of the discounted price with the code VIP15 and pay just $84.15 (normally $169) at checkout.

Credit: Onetify

With a 1,800 mAh battery, this drone will last up to 20 minutes while flying on a single charge. Save an extra 15% with the code VIP15 and get it for just $84.15 (normally $199) for a limited time.

Credit: Onetify

This drone has two cameras, which means it films straight ahead and also directly underneath its flying zone for stunning birds-eye shots. Enter code VIP15 at checkout and pay just $101.99 (normally $199) for a limited time.

Credit: Onetify

Feel like a wizard when you operate this drone that flies according to your hand gestures. Take it home for just $84.15 (regularly $169) with the code VIP15.

Credit: Ninja

Capture wide angles on two cameras so you can get the perfect shot on the first try, no matter where you’re flying it. Save an extra 15% with the code VIP15 for a limited time and get it for just $84.99 (normally $199).

Credit: Ninja

With one-click takeoff and landing, flying this drone is a breeze, so even beginners can focus on getting the shot. Enter the code VIP15 at checkout and pay just $75.65 (normally $199).

Credit: Ninja

With GPS capability, you can send this drone to an exact location and keep track of it from afar. You can even record video and follow it in real-time. Enter code VIP15 at checkout and save an extra 15%, making this drone just $59.46 (normally $272).

Credit: Ineedmeone

One camera is all you need when it’s in 4K HD. This drone is easy to operate and returns back to you on the command of a simple button. Slash an extra 15% with the code VIP15 and take it home for just $84.96 (regularly $410).

Credit: Ineedmeone

This drone has it all: a 4K camera, GPS navigator, and control with a built-in gimbal. Plus, it’s just $67.96 (normally $320) for a limited time with the code VIP15.

Credit: Ineedmeone

With the included remote control, you can operate this drone as soon as you take it out of the box. Plus, with WiFi and GPS capabilities, you can connect it to apps, take videos, and transfer everything you capture in real-time. Enter code VIP15 at checkout and save an extra 15%, making this drone just $254.11 (normally $1,550).

Credit: Ineedmeone

This drone resembles your own personal spaceship and features a 1080p 4K camera, so all the photos and videos you capture will seriously be out of this world. Use the code VIP15 at checkout and take it home for just $50.96 (normally $212).