These 15 Epic Photoshopped Fails by Indians Will Give You Dose of Laughter amid Lockdown









India is a country with huge talent and when it comes to that x-factor , many brilliant brains are at work and they can actually make you laugh with their unique talent . We are talking about the Photoshop talent of some people .

Let’s have a look at some :









1. Mamma Mia!

2. Rajini-Can’t.

3.May the ‘Force’ be with you.

4. Forget Eagles and Bichoo, Billi is the new gang in town.

5. Kaafi deep message.





6. Nothing to see here, just another ordinary day.

7. Kithay kalley-kalley jayi jane o?

8. Deleted scene from Ghulam.

9. Michael Phelps got nothing on him.

10. Yeh kaisa alarm clock hai?

11. A still from Dhoom 15.

12. Decode this please.

13. Walking the dog. My dog is a shark lol.

14. Who said fraandship and money don’t go together?

15. On top of the world, literally!

So , which one is your favourite? Add on the to the list if you have any ..

