These 15 Indian YouTubers Are Earning Hell Lot Of Money, Check Who is on the Top –
Over the past decade, YouTube has become a massive platform making it a huge competitor for traditional media. Many celebrities of this era have made their debut on the popular video-sharing platform rather than on mediums such as television or film. Not only do these online celebrities have a gigantic fan following but they also have high income through advertisements and sponsorships.
There are several renowned Indian YouTubers as well, who earn millions through their YouTube channel and brand.
Here are the highest-earning YouTubers from India:
1- Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) – $16k -$260k
2- Bhuvan Bam – $15.3k – $245k
3- Amit Bhadana – $15k – $240k
4- Ashish Chanchlani (ashish chanchlani vines) – $11k – $180k
5- Nisha Madhulika – $8k – $128k
6- Shruti Arjun Anand – $6.5k – $100k
7- Harsh Beniwal – $5k – $80k
8- Vivek Bindra – $4.5k – $70k
9- Grandpa Kitchen – $5.9k – $94k
10- Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati) – $4.5k – $70k
11- Vidya Iyer (Vidya Vox) – $4.5k – $70k
12- Ranjit (Geekyranjit) – $4.5k – $70k
13- Sandeep Maheshwari – $4k – $68k
14- Nikhil Anil Brijlal Kumar Sharma (Mumbiker Nikhil) – $3.5 – $60k
15- Anisha Dixit (Rickshawali) – $3k – $50k