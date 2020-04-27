These 5 Bollywood Actors Can Portray the Character of ‘Professor’ in the Remake Of Money Heist

The Netflix show “ Money Heist” which goes by a criminal mastermind “The Professor” has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history — to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities and who have nothing to lose.

Now eversince , the 4th Season has dropped, people have been comparing The Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

Many renowned stars of Bollywood even asserted that , if the remake of the Money Heist is ever made , they would love to be the part of the same. The hype was such that people who didn’t watch a single season landed completing four seasons in less than a week. The character of The professor , played by Álvaro Morte , is admired a lot as he added subtlety to the character.

On this note , we have created a list of Bollywood actors who can play the charater of The Professor skilfully .

Let’s have a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has proven himself ,whenever he has given the role out of his forte . As he is tagged as the king of romance in Bollywood but his role in the movie Raees has made him more lovable as he did justice to the character.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana

One of the versatile actor who gives big hits at low budgets too. He is a perfect combo of actor and singer ,also a composer .Some days back , Ayushmann took to his Instagram and captioned his picture as : “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist (sic).”

Have a look at his post below:

3. Hrithik Roshan

The phenomenal Hrithik Roshan with the macho looks and tantalizing persona , is definitely a blessing to Bollywood . When it comes to the con character , he has that x-factor in him . So he can definitely play the Professor pretty well .

4. Irrfan Khan

Again , one of the multi-talented actor Irrfan Khan can play any character . He is the paramount of talent , when it comes to acting skills .He has always done a role which suited him well. From Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium, he is in the good books of the audience.

5. Manoj Bajpayee

The ace actor Manoj Bajpayee , is always the one who gives a viability to the character to be played. He would completely justify the character of Sergio as he knows , how to impress the audience.

