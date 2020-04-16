These 5 Bollywood Pairs Are Fully Enjoying Lockdown As They are in Live-in-Relationship

For those couples who are staying together amid the coronavirus lockdown, it’s definitely a blessing in disguise. Especially Bollywood couples, who generally do not get sufficient time during their regular time to spend quality time with their loved ones.

As we enter the second phase of the lockdown, we take a look at star couples who have been sticking close during this lockdown period.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

After a video of Ranbir and Alia walking towards his building with a pet dog went viral on social media recently, it sparked off rumours of the two staying together amidst the coronavirus lockdown. In the video, they were seen walking with Ranbir’s pet dog post workout in his building. Recently Ranbir and Alia both featured in a short film and reportedly used their time together to help each other shoot their segments for the film.

Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become a lot more open and doesn’t shy away from the PDA. During Janta curfew, the two came out together to cheer up for the corona warriors and were seen clapping in the balcony. And recently, Arjun shared a picture of a yummy dessert on his Instagram story, specially made for him by his ladylove Malla.

Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani

If reports are to be believed, Disha has moved in with Tiger and his family for the lockdown period. The rumor started to grab attention when Tiger’s sister Krishna shared the fun videos of their act at home. With this report claiming that Disha may be staying with Tiger and his family, rumours of the two sharing a close bond get fueled further.

​Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar

Both Farhan and Shibani are also spending their time together in quarantine and are cherishing this time of togetherness that they’ll hardly get, once everything gets normal. The two lovebirds are making the most of their time at home with their with their newest pup who has been keeping them on their toes.

​Pulkit Samrat – Kriti Kharbanda







Kriti and Pulkit, who have moved in together in the lockdown, are each other’s quarantine buddies. Kriti moved in with Pulkit when the lockdown was announced and has since been playing the perfect partner and helping him around the house. Now, that the two have locked themselves up in Pulkit’s flat, they are treating us with some together videos.

