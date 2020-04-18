These 5 Delhi monuments will be illuminated on World Heritage Day 2020

Five of the most visited monuments in Delhi will look a little different on Saturday when they will be illuminated in a special manner for World Heritage Day.

The Red Fort, the Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung’s Tomb are illuminated daily, but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) says on Saturday, there will be special lighting of diyas and candles.

In Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s tomb, the ASI has decided to light candles and diyas to express solidarity to the ‘corona warriors’.

“ASI Delhi Circle will also organise ‘diya lighting ceremony’ at Red Fort and Candle lighting ceremony at Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb to express our solidarity with all ‘CORONA WARRIORS’ like sanitation workers, doctors, police officers and Civil administration,” it said.

At Humayun’s Tomb, the ASI will light 41 candles to symbolize the 41 days of lockdown period. It will also denote that one candle of humanity is enough to fight darkness.

“So 41 candles will last for 41 hours to mark our fight with corona during the 41 days lockdown period,” it added.

The ASI India has also decided to organise online pledge taking ceremonies wherein school students will be administered oath online.

The students will read a pledge to safeguard and respect the monuments and their heritage.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter