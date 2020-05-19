These 5 Indian TikTokers Are The Highest Earners in The Country

While you might be familiar with the riches that come from fame on YouTube and Instagram, TikTok fortune is a whole different playing field. And you may be surprised to know that those quick TikTok videos can bring in a lot of cash. Unlike stars on these more established social media platforms, TikTok influencers don’t have fixed rules for how they monetize the app.

Here are some of the top highest-earning TikTok creators.

Manjul Khattar

He is a well known Tik Toker. With a fan following of 2.4 million on Instagram, 504k subscribers on YouTube and 13.9 million fans on Tik Tok, he earns around ₹5 lakh per month.

Gima Ashi

She has around 3.5 million followers on Instagram, as well as 1.95k subscribers on her YouTube channel and 20.1 million fans on Tik Tok. She earns around ₹6 lakh in a month.

Awez Darbar

Initially, Awez started his career from YouTube but he didn’t get success. With a fan following of 5.5 million on Instagram, 2.63 million subscribers on YouTube channel and 24.8 million fans on Tik Tok, he earns around ₹14 lakh per month.

Avneet Kaur

Along with being a TikToker, Avneet works in TV shows too. She has 10.9 million followers on Instagram, as well as 746k subscribers on her YouTube channel. With 21.3 million fans on Tik Tok she earns about ₹16 lakh on a monthly basis.

Jannat Zubair Rehmani

Jannat is quite popular on social media. With 16.4 million followers on Instagram, 1.54 million subscribers on YouTube and 25.9 million fans on Tik Tok. She earns about ₹20 lakh in a month.

