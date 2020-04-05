These 5 Stars Scraped their Engineering Degrees Under the Limelight of Bollywood Success

A star is a talented one and popular for the superb performances . From acting to singing and also dancing , they do not leave any loophole. But do you know some famous actors sacrificed their hard earned professional degrees for their acting career and they are doing a superb role on their work-front .

Today, we look at those actors who studied engineering, but chosen acting as a profession.

1.Vicky Kaushal

One of the happening star Vicky Kaushal , who showed a drastic growth in his career graph after his super-hit film’URI’ . Vicky has done engineering in Electronics and Telecommunications from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Versova, Mumbai.‘ Sardar Udham Singh’ , ‘Takht’ and ‘Sam’ are the upcoming films of Vicky Kaushal.

2. Disha Patani

One of the stunning actor Disha Patni is a charming girl with a huge fan following . She stood at the second position in a beauty pageant in Indore. Before stepping in film industry , Disha did many ad breaks and a Telugu film She also holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science And Engineering from Amity University in Lucknow. .

3. Kartik Aaryan

The youth icon Kartik Aryan, who has become a favourite one in a short time and how can we forget his monologue , which adds an x factor to the celeb . Kartik was more interested in modelling and acting auditions, until finally landing his debut role in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama‘ . He did his Engineering in Biotechnology from DY Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai.







4. Kriti Sanon

The pretty actor Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut from the film Heropanti. Kriti used to do many modelling assignments and got much famous . She started her acting career from Telugu film industry in 2014. Her performance was critically acclaimed . Kriti also holds a BTech degree in Electronics And Telecommunications Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida.

5 . Tapsee Pannu

The bold and beautiful Taapsee Pannu , is an upfront celeb .Taapsee is a talented girl as she was a participant in the Channel V Get Gorgeous pageant after which , she got fame . She debuted in South film industry with the film ‘Jhummandi Naadam‘ in 2010, eventually followed by her Bollywood debut in 2013. Throughout her studies , she was a brilliant student and is a Computer Science engineer from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

One of the outstanding actor Sushant Singh , also completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Delhi Technological University (DTU). As per the sources, Sushant dropped out of DTU in his third year of engineering in order to pursue a career in acting.

