These 5 Videos of Jake Gyllenhaal Singing Are Exactly What You Need While Quarantining!

Are you having a hard time getting through the week? Trust us, so are we!

Self-quarantining has taken a toll on us, and we’re looking to some of our favorite stars to help get us through the day.

After falling down a major YouTube rabbit hole, we came to realize that one of our favorite actors Jake Gyllenhaal has an incredible voice!

This week, we’ll be watching these five fantastic videos of the 39-year-old actor singing while appearing on different shows and at stage events.

Tell us which video of Jake Gyllenhaal performing is your favorite!

Check out the videos of Jake Gyllenhaal performing inside…