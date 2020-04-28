These 6 Indian Actors Gonna Make Their International Debut in 2020

Working in international movies is like a dream come true for some Bollywood actors. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Irrfan Khan, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Kher have redefined themselves by working in international projects and proved that you can achieve anything if you have it in you. It’s refreshing to see producers as powerful as the Russo Brothers placing their bets on Extraction – starring a host of Indian actors.

In 2020, there are many Indian actors who are all set to make their international debut. Read on to know who they are.

1- Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has impressed us many times with his stellar performances. And now he is all set to make his international debut with Extraction. Despite being between shoots of Kabir Khan’s 83, The Kargil Girl which is the biopic of Gunjan Saxena and Mimi, the actor shot for a schedule in Thailand for the film. He’s surely on a roll.

2- Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is yet to announce his Hollywood debut project, but reportedly he has been signed by US-based Gersh Agency. He has said to be reading a lot of projects and is looking for the right one to make the crossover. Word in the industry is that Hrithik is looking at tapping into other international markets as well over the years.

3- Suniel Shetty

The actor had started shooting for his Hollywood debut Call Centre in which he will be playing a Sikh cop. The film directed by American-Chinese filmmaker Jeffery Chin is inspired by a real-life incident when an Indian police officer busted a multimillion-dollar call center scam. The film was being shot in Hyderabad over the last 6 months.

4- Dimple Kapadia

To bag a Christopher Nolan film is every actor’s dream. And Dimple Kapadia have cracked it. The actress will be seen in Nolan’s next Tenet which was shot in Mumbai amongst other places. The film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

5- Priyanshu Painyuli







After a fantastic debut in Bhavesh Joshi, Priyanshu despite having a string of Bollywood movies in his kitty gave his nod to Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. One look at the trailer and you know how brilliantly the actor has transformed himself from playing the boy next door in to the menacing drug lord.

6- Randeep Hooda

Versatile actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with upcoming Netflix film Extraction which also features Chris Hemsworth. Randeep’s first look from ‘Extraction’ is out too.

