These Are the Best Movies to Watch on Disney+

Being one of the largest media conglomerates in existence, it feels only right to see Disney’s name with a plus at the end. After all, it’s almost implied. In the last near-century, Disney and at one time grown from a cartoon mouse into a TV, movie, and theme park empire. But now, it’s one of the most powerful corporations in existence, which encompasses everything from ABC to ESPN and Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and even, most recently, The Simpsons. We’re all just living in Disney World. But, as the saying goes: with great horizontal integration comes great content. Thus, Disney+ is guaranteed to have some cream of the crop movies to stream on its new platform.

From live-action to animated and everything in-between, this list is a grab bag of some of the tried and true titles you’ll always remember, as well as the ones you’ve since forgotten—not to mention, those you’ve yet to discover.