These Are the Best New Titles Coming to Netflix in May Now That You’ve Watched Everything Else
For once, there may actually be people in the world who have worked through their entire Netflix queues. With people staying home around the world and Netflix releasing bingeable reality television featuring hot people overcoming their weaknesses, the company is busier than ever. Cue: The Big Netflix Purge. When the list of “To-Watch” shows has run dry, Netflix introduces a whole new lot. Out with the old, in with the new.
This month, it’s a combination of brand new films and television, some classic favorites, and a legitimate 2019 Oscar contender. Curious if Adam Sandler was reallythat good in Uncut Gems? Well, this is the chance to confirm it. There’s a new season of Dead to Me dropping, along with a new Steve Carrell show called Space Force. In short, if everyone has to remain indoors, at least Netflix is keeping America in the business of good streamable content.
Back to the Future (May 1)
The story of Marty McFly and Doc Brown is, in a word, legendary. The decade-defining sci-fi film from the ‘80s is a big crowd pleaser. There’s a Delorean, two beloved decades, oh… and a plot that involves going back in time to make sure your parents fall in love so that you don’t, you know, cease to exist. If you really love the first, the sequel will also be available May 1.
District 9 (May 15)
Another banger of a sci-fi flick, District 9 is the South African film that is probably one of the best commentaries on immigration that we’ve had in years. Released over a decade ago, this film involves a near future where humans have corralled alien refugees into an area called District 9—and it continues to be relevant to this day.
Trumbo (May 19)
There was a time during the “Red Scare” that some of the most prominent names in Hollywood were “blacklisted” for fear that they were attached to the Communist movement. Trumbo tells the story of Dalton Trumbo, a Hollywood screenwriter who subverted the populist fear mongering by writing under a pseudonym in 1947.
The Lovebirds (May 22)
This Paramount Pictures release made the jump to Netflix, meaning that this isn’t something to get caught up on. This is a brand spankin’ new release. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani play a couple who find themselves in quite the predicament when the two of them witness a murder and become the prime suspects. But don’t mistake this for a drama: this is comedy from start to finish.
Uncut Gems (May 25)
A24’s Oscars contender should have landed Adam Sandler his first Academy Award nomination (for real!). Uncut Gems follows a jeweler who takes a massive risk to make bank for himself and his family, but the bet he makes might be too big for him to pull off effectively. Come for Sandler. Stay for the golden Furby medallion.
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26)
Hannah Gadsby made all kinds of headlines with her initial Netflix special called Nanette. Her smart, thoughtful take on social commentary mixed with insightful humor took the world by storm. Her follow up, due out on May 26, sticks with the same one-name title mechanism, and if it’s anything like Nanette, it’s bound to be as eye-opening as it will be hilarious.
Space Force (May 29)
There’s not been any footage released on Space Force yet, but the new series from Netflix follows Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome as they set off to establish the new American Space Force. It should be as absurd as the reality it’s based off of.
What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020
May 1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
The Half Of It
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 30
High Strung Free Dance