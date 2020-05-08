These Are the Best Westerns On Netflix to Fuel Your Wild Side

Well, partner, if what yer lookin’ for in these here parts of ol’ town Netflix is some horse operas, you’ve sure got some slim pickins. Ok, we’re not going to do that to you the whole way through, but the western genre contains a whole library of films that transport you to a different time. While Netflix doesn’t have a wide offering of films from that cowboy-adjacent genre, what it does have available is a look into how expansive the genre can be.

A lot of viewers turn a blind eye to the western canon thinking it’s nothing but an antiquated look into cowboys, old justice, and a bunch of white guys with guns. In reality, the genre (especially its recent renaissance) is a peek into the pastoral. Sometimes a thoughtful juxtaposition of how old school rural thought is clashing with big city progress is as interesting as any movie on the market. And if you’re in it for a gunslinging, good-vibe spaghetti western? Well, no one is going to fault you for that.