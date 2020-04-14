These are the celebs you should be following right now

Here’s a list of some of the stars whose social posts might soothe your soul at this time:

Teigen had a lock on integrating her home life into her social media presence before the coronavirus crisis, but she’s really hit her stride now that she’s staying at home to help flatten the curve.

From cooking with her family to lamenting how she can’t get away from her (adorable) kids, Teigen is a funnier and more fabulous version of all of us on some level.

Lizzo

Lizzo is 100% that person to follow right now.

Between her flute playing, inspirational gifts to medical workers and enthusiasm for mindful meditation, she’s lifting our spirits (along with our seats off the couch with her music.)

I mean, who else can twerk like that to Adele?

Cardi B

She also recently teamed up with clothing company Fashion Nova to help those who have been suffering financially because of the pandemic.

“Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs,” she wrote. “#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis.”

Jennifer Garner

Garner has been charming us with her #PretendCookingShow.

The actress has always felt like the “girl next door” and now she’s trying to help her neighbors with “Save with Stories.” The effort features various celebrities reading children’s books to aid families affected by the shutdown.

#SaveWithStories was created four weeks ago to fill the bellies and minds of children impacted by school shut downs due to COVID-19. . Thanks to all of YOU, @savethechildren, an organization traditionally focused on educating kids from birth to third grade in rural America, has added feeding kids and families in some of our country’s hardest hit communities, making and delivering over 100,000 meals a day, along with books, school supplies and good old fashioned love—social distance style. . We can’t wait, when there is time to catch up and reflect, to hear the stories @nokidhungry has to share. Until then, here are excerpts from a call with some of the wonderful #SaveTheChildren staff. . If this moves you, please consider donating: visit the link in bio. Or text the word SAVE to 20222 to make a one time, $10.00 donation. . And definitely—visit @savewithstories to find your favorites reading your favorites. . From all of us to all of you—please stay safe. And thank you. xx Jen and Amy

At the top of the comfort food list around here: @huckcafe’s Homemade English Muffins. There is a fresh batch quickly disappearing from my counter and I thought you might like them, too. I am reposting my own #PretendCookingShow (is that even allowed?) I was thinner then, but am happier now. 😊 (Quarantine note: if your pantry looks sketchy— milk with vinegar/lemon juice = buttermilk. And All-Purpose flour works A-OK here.) XXX P.S. why the obsession with protecting yeast? I’m so sorry. 🙈♥️ . Huckleberry Cafe’s English Muffins recipe (by @zoenathanloeb): 3 cups buttermilk 2 Tbsp active dry yeast 3 Tbsp unsalted butter 3 Tbsp honey 6 cups bread flour 1/4 cup sugar 4 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup cornmeal . 1. Warm 1 1/2 cups buttermilk in saucepan, but do not boil. Place remaining 1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk in bowl of stand mixer with yeast and whisk to combine. Add warm buttermilk to cold buttermilk mixture and whisk to blend. Add butter, honey, bread flour, sugar, and salt and mix on low speed with dough hook for 1 min, until dough comes together. Increase speed to med-high and work dough for about 2 mins until smooth. . 2. Transfer dough to greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate for 1 hour. . 3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of cornmeal on a clean work surface and dump dough onto it. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cornmeal on top of dough and flatten into a disk with 1 inch thickness. . 4. Sprinkle last 1/4 cup cornmeal onto a sheet pan. Cut English muffins from the dough with 3 inch round cutter. Cut them as closely as possible, minimizing the amount of scraps — you cannot combine and reroll this dough. 😬 . 5. Arrange muffins, 1 inch apart, on sheet pan. Allow to rise for 1 hour at room temperature, or refrigerate overnight and allow to rise for 1 hour in the AM. 🙋🏻‍♀️ . 6. Preheat oven to 350°F. When oven is hot, heat ungreased griddle or large cast-iron pan over med-high heat. Jen tip: 275°F for the temperature of your griddle! . 7. Drop muffins onto griddle for about 1 minute on each side, until golden brown. . 8. Return muffins to sheet pan and immediately bake for 8-10 minutes (I find closer to 12 mins for me! 🤷🏻‍♀️), until they feel light. . 9. Yum! So yum.

“#SaveWithStories was created four weeks ago to fill the bellies and minds of children impacted by school shut downs due to COVID-19,” Garner wrote in the caption of a recent video. “Thanks to all of YOU, @savethechildren, an organization traditionally focused on educating kids from birth to third grade in rural America, has added feeding kids and families in some of our country’s hardest hit communities, making and delivering over 100,000 meals a day, along with books, school supplies and good old fashioned love — social distance style.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Remember the good old days when we mocked Goop?

Yes, Paltrow is still aspirational. And, no, we aren’t suddenly millionaires who can live like the actress and entrepreneur.

But there is something oddly comforting about being able to swing over to Paltrow’s Instagram and see that she’s still living her best wellness-mogul life.

@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️

This includes donning a mask and gloves for a visit to the local farmer’s market, of course.





