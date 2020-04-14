These are the celebs you should be following right now







Here’s a list of some of the stars whose social posts might soothe your soul at this time:

Teigen had a lock on integrating her home life into her social media presence before the coronavirus crisis, but she’s really hit her stride now that she’s staying at home to help flatten the curve.

From cooking with her family to lamenting how she can’t get away from her (adorable) kids, Teigen is a funnier and more fabulous version of all of us on some level.









Source link