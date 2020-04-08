These Are the Cool Mini Dresses We Want to Wear Now… And All Summer Long

I keep chatting with my friends about all the ways we’ll celebrate when we can finally socialize again. I’m personally dreaming of patio chats over a glass of wine and long brunches at our favorite local spots.

And while I’m pretty content with the lounge sets and sweats I’ve been living in, I would also gladly trade them out for a floaty frock if the occasion called for it.

The voluminous sleeves and easy cuts make these mini dresses comfy enough to add to your work-from-home wardrobe, and playful enough to feel festive when we’re finally able to wear them beyond our house. As cool days make way for sunnier ones, we’re so ready to reach for bright colors, breezy shapes and dresses that show a little more leg (ahem, everything you need to know about self tanner here).

Plus, even if the only people you’re seeing are your cat and roommate, I promise that throwing on a fun dress is an instant mood booster. Scroll on for our absolute favorite spring mini dresses to wear now and later.

Voluminous Puff Sleeve

zara printed shirt dress

Checks & Stripes

Classic LWD