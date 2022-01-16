These camping chairs fold down to the size of a reusable water bottle

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 13, you can take 11% off a CLIQ Portable Camping Chair 2-Pack and get it for $159.99 instead of $179.

Foldable chairs aren’t exactly high on everyone’s list of everyday carry essentials. But there are definitely instances when you wish you had one, right? That’s basically why the CLIQ Portable Camping Chair was created — and fully funded on Indiegogo.

Featured on Mashable before, the CLIQ is probably the most low-profile collapsible chair you’ll ever meet. It folds out from the compact size of a water bottle into a full-sized, comfortable chair that sits a foot off the ground.

Don’t be fooled by its tiny size, though. It has four sturdy legs, a tip-proof design, and keeps you high and dry anywhere. And its twice-stitched, ripstop ballistic nylon and double seams help ensure it’ll last as your go-to foldable chair for many concerts, ball games, and camping trips in the future. And it can fit a full-sized adult up to 300 pounds, no problem.

To plop down just about anywhere, all you have to do is push a button and extend the arms. It takes about five seconds and you’ve got yourself a cozy place to park your derriere. It’s especially convenient for hikers, campers, concert-goers, beach bums, or anyone else who loves to spend time in the great outdoors — but doesn’t love having to get their bum dirty.

Each chair weighs only 3.6 pounds, so it’s not a huge bummer to tote around in a backpack or purse. (That’s right: You can carry a chair in your purse.) Plus, you can easily fit four of them into a single pack, which saves an exceptional amount of space. It’s designed to be able to be brought along in any situation, making it perhaps the first chair to be considered an everyday carry essential.

Typically, a single CLIQ chair is $99, but you can save 11% by buying a two-pack for just $159.99. Keep one in your bag for yourself and another on hand for a friend.

Prices subject to change.