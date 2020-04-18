These classic arcade games are irreplaceable and old-school gamers will agree! W…

These classic arcade games are irreplaceable and old-school gamers will agree! Watch one such gamers’ gang in ‘Pixels’, this Sunday at 9 PM.

.

.

.

#Pixels #GamingThrowback #AdamSandler #KevinJames #MichelleMonaghan #PeterDinklage #JaneKrakowski #AdamSandlerFans #ArcadeGames #ArcadeGamers #PacMan #SpaceInvaders #DonkeyKong #ActionComedy #Movies #Films #Hollywood #HollywoodMovies #HollywoodFilms #HollywoodBowl #Entertainment #Celebrities #WildChild #WHFafterWFH #WFHthenWHF

Source