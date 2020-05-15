These homes for high-flyers come with a helipad – realestate.com.au

As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, many people will be returning to offices and the now quiet roads will once again be teeming with commuters. The lucky owners of 101

Commodore Drive, Paradise Waters, however, have the means to escape the M1 rat run. How? With their own private helicopter and floating helipad.

The waterfront home on the Gold Coast was a hotly anticipated property when it was being built several years ago.

For years neighbours watched it evolve, rising from a block of vacant land, to become one of the most extravagant homes on the canal. The property attracted attention, not least for a 105mm Howitzer that sits on its balcony, protecting its river views from unsuspecting visitors, but also for its helipad, which made it the only riverfront home on the Gold Coast from which you can fly directly in and out of.

The property, called Tulsa, named after the owner’s friend’s farm in Victoria, sits on 1129 sqm and has 30m of water frontage, six bathrooms, seven car spaces, a powered workshop, grand formal bar room. It also has a home theatre with a 140-inch screen plus an office and library. A nine-person lift services each of the floors of the three-storey mansion.

The property is 30 minutes from Coolangatta Airport and an hour from Brisbane Airport (by car) and is a stroll to Main Beach and the village atmosphere of Tedder Ave.

It is on the market for $12.75 million through Tolemy Stevens of Harcourts Coastal, Broadbeach.

House-hunters in Brisbane have the chance to snap up a property with its own helipad at 652 London Road, Chandler.

The palatial private acreage estate in one of Brisbane’s most exclusive residential pockets is just 18 minutes to domestic and international airports.

The 1.01ha Georgian-inspired property has looks that wouldn’t be out of place on a classic romantic film set. The stately 901sqm seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, is filled with chandeliers and exquisite finishes, including marble staircases, Spanish Crema Marfil marble flooring and rendered concrete. There is a large lounge and formal dining space with wrought-iron banisters.

Outside you can land your helicopter in the landscaped gardens, which follow a sweeping private driveway down to the road.

The property is open for inspections through Joseph Lordi of McGrath ahead of its auction date, which is yet to be set.

If you want to escape isolation and fancy a trip further north, you could land your helicopter at 82 Santacatterina Road, Port Douglas. The estate at the base of the surrounding Daintree sits in five acres of natural rainforest with a creek, a helipad and driveways for landing helicopters, stables, and a tennis court.

Inside, the main house is just as grand. As you enter you are met by an internal waterfall and floor to ceiling louvred glass windows overlooking the pool and gardens.

Four master bedrooms in the main residence all have ensuites, with a further two bedrooms and bathrooms in a separate area making up the sleeping quarters.

The property is on the market for $3.45 million through Barbara Wolveridge of Sotheby’s Queensland.

.