These Kitchen Gadgets Will Make Your New Home-Cooking Life Easier | Grit Daily News
We hope you enjoy these kitchen gadgets from Amazon! But keep in mind, Grit Daily might take small cut of the profit on the items recommended here—but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in them. We only recommend products that we would buy or use ourselves, so don’t be wary of our suggestions.
Learning how to bake bread or make your own pastas? Not without these gadgets you’re not. There are tons of kitchen products out there that you can go without, but there are also some that really do just make your life that much easier. Before you start googling recipes for sourdough or baking your own birthday cake—because #quarantinelife, check out these kitchen gadgets from Amazon that will help you actually enjoy cooking. For recipes, here are some easy ones that you can try out this week.
This garlic crusher that keeps the smell off of your hands.
Not that any of us have anywhere to be, but if you’ve ever noticed that the smell of garlic is still on your hands the next day after you peel and crush it the old-fashioned way, boy have we got the perfect tool for you. First you peel the garlic with the silicone peeling tool, and then you put it in the garlic crusher that automatically puts the crushed garlic into a little drawer that lets you dump it straight into your dish. That’s innovation, really—and it’s only $14.99 on Amazon.
A charcuterie board that will make you feel like you’re dining at a five star hotel.
The art of charcuterie begins with a nice board, and for just $22.99 on Amazon, this one will get you set up for a wild night in watching Tiger King on your couch.
This pot that strains pasta through the lid.
Just—no explanation necessary. It’s $34.69 on Amazon and comes in a variety of colors.
A pasta maker.
Few things in this world are better than homemade pasta, but without a pasta maker—well, good luck. This one is only $47.19 on Amazon and is pretty much your standard, go-to pasta maker.
A baker’s dusting wand that is also good for popcorn and avocado toast.
You probably don’t need to dust a cake with powdered sugar on a regular basis, but this baker’s dusting wand is only $9.95 on Amazon and you can use it to season popcorn or add flavor to your morning avocado toast.
This tool that will slice, pit, and cut your avocado all in one.
For just $7.99 on Amazon you can literally never stab yourself trying to remove the pit from an avocado ever again.
A butter spreader knife that will give you the most perfect toast.
It’s *chefs kiss* the best way to get that perfect buttered toast where the butter is still cold but is also spread perfectly on the bread. We get it, $11.79 on Amazon is a lot for a butter knife, but what else is going to give us joy in these trying times?
A lasagna pan that makes every piece perfect.
This pan will give every single piece of your pasta cake the perfect level of crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. It’s $19.99 on Amazon.
This all natural beeswax food storage wrap that will help you cut back on waste.
We can’t say enough about this. Not only is Bee’s Wrap reusable and easy to clean, but you’ll never have to wrestle with the moral guilt or physical struggle of using plastic wrap ever again. It’s $16.00 on Amazon for a pack of 3 sheets, but think about how much less plastic wrap you’ll have to buy in the long-term. Use it to wrap food, cover plates, or even instead of a sandwich bag one day when you can return to the office again.
Literally just a butter churner.
You know you’ve always wanted to try it, and now with all of this extra time we get to spend at home you can give it a go for just $38.49 on Amazon.