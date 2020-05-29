These Microsoft headphones are better than Bose and Sony—and way cheaper

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save a whopping $157 on the Microsoft Surface Headphones. (Photo: Microsoft)

With too many of us in the same house at the same time these days, noise-canceling wireless headphones can be as essential as toothpaste. Models like the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II and Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones lead the pack. But there’s a significantly less expensive game in town that delivers all-day comfort, multiple levels of noise-cancelation and the ability to sync to multiple devices at once—it’s the Microsoft Surface Headphones. Coming in right now at just $193, on sale at Best Buy, these cutting-edge headphones are about $150 less than the competitors mentioned above—and, in fact, $157 off their own regular price— the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Everything you want in wireless headphones

With high quality audio and punchy bass, a long 15-hour battery life and easy and accessible controls, these headphones are a dream. “I’ve been super impressed with these headphones,” shared a Best Buy shopper. “The sound quality is great. I’m able to use them for listening to music or attending video calls for work. The ability to adjust the volume by the touchpad is super easy.”

The right earcup works as a dial that controls volume levels, and offers tap and swipe functions to navigate your music and call up Cortana—if you haven’t met her, she’s Microsoft’s voice assistant (you know, like Amazon’s Alexa).

Compared to the Bose and Sony headphones, Microsoft Surface Headphones are extremely comfortable, with plush earcups and a headband that adjusts to fit. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II has “comfort” in the name, some Best Buy shoppers don’t think it wins that category.

“These headphones are a lot more plush and comfortable than either Bose or Sony, especially around the edges of my ears and top of my head,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer of the Microsoft Surface Headphones. “This is the most important to me because I wear these on my work commute, at work, and at home. These headphones are only as good as how comfortable they are. Sony and Bose became uncomfortable after just two hours.”

The Microsoft Surface Headphones are on sale for $193. (Photo: Microsoft)

Noise cancelation & easy syncing

The Microsoft Surface Headphones deliver 13 levels of adjustable noise-canceling instead of a “one size fits all approach” from Bose and Sony (that’s even more than the high end Bose 700 headphone’s, which offer only 11 levels).

The left earcup has a dial that controls noise-cancelation when you might need a little less than usual (like when you’re having a conversation with a friend or trying to tune in to your surroundings). You can also turn them all the way up to completely block out the world.

“The sound is excellent, the dials on the side are so smooth and work fantastic,” said another satisfied shopper. “And the noise cancelation adjustments are so easy…. I couldn’t be happier with these!”

Your Microsoft wireless headphones can sync to a smartphone and a laptop at the same time. This means you don’t have to keep switching between devices—instead you can go from one to the other with ease. This is not something you can do with Sony’s headphones .

This deal can’t be beat

At 45 percent off, these Microsoft Surface Headphones offer outstanding audio, all-day comfort, a helpful Cortona voice assistant and customizable premium noise-canceling capability. They’re a brilliant cost-saving alternative to the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II and Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

Reviewers agree. “These headphones are the most comfortable,” wrote a five-star Best Buy reviewer. “The rotary dials are super helpful, and noise cancellation is great. Sound quality is also great, and I much prefer these over any of the competition after personally testing the Bose and Sony’s.”

