These Office Accessories Add Style and Function to Your WFH Days

Who else misses those back-to-school shopping sprees, where you’d load up on shiny, new supplies for the year? As working from home becomes the new normal, I’ve been channeling those vibes by buying a few fun items to make my WFH space feel as fun as possible.

It’s funny how a couple of basic items, when paired with some top work from home tips, can give you the little boost you need to enjoy getting your work done, day in and day out.

In or out of the office, creating a comfortable and enjoyable place to work is key to staying productive and motivated. Whether you have your own home office or are using your dresser as a desk in your studio apartment, it’s important to create a dedicated workspace that’s unique to you. Scroll on for some of the best work from home accessories that we’ve found helpful and chic during this time.

For when I’ve moved to the couch because I need a change of scenery: Mainstays Side C Table

The best for brainstorming & note-taking: Rollbahn Notebook

“I swear by my Rollbahn Spiral Notebook. I’ve been using these for years.” – our executive producer, Chanel

The best way to tune in or tune out: Apple Airpods Pro

“This cork desk pad has made my workspace so much more comfy and functional.” – Chanel

“You wouldn’t believe how a little piece of brass can make a stack of papers feel chic.” – Chanel

“These make me feel creative just by looking at them.” – Camille

11 of 13 "The perfect catch-all for binder clips and other desktop odds & ends." – Camille 12 of 13 "The most refreshing 5-minute work break." – Camille

“I use this to hold one of the 3 drinks I have on my desk at all times (coffee, water, kombucha, green juice, the list goes on).” – Camille