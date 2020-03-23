These Secular Groups Are Bringing People Together During A Pandemic

For decades, members of the New York Society for Ethical Culture, one of America’s oldest secular congregations, have gathered on Sundays for a lecture they call Platforms. These meetings began in the late 1800s as a radical alternative to the weekly gatherings of traditional faith groups, giving attendees a chance to listen to music and speeches about social justice issues and philosophy ― without any of the God talk. This week, in light of New York City’s drastic new efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the 144-year-old humanist society is trying things it has never done before. The society is putting together daily virtual classes for members ― guided meditations, poetry sessions, chair yoga. And for the very first time, they live-streamed their Sunday Platform. Losing a physical community has created a real feeling of loss for members, many of whom are at the age of “retirement or plus,” president Liz Singer told HuffPost. This meant that the society had to quickly learn new ways of gathering. “We must do this live and we must have interaction,” Singer said about their new initiatives. “Being a humanist does require another human to be connected to.”



The New York Society for Ethical Culture A gathering of the New York Society for Ethical Culture at its meeting house on Central Park West, in New York City, before social distancing measures were in place.



Maxine Heimlich-McQuarters / Austin Humanist Community People gather at the Austin Humanist Community in Texas.

Matthew Hemenway, president of the Austin Humanist Community, said that humanists and the nonreligious “often face stigma and need support.” He said that community has always been a big part, if not the central focus, of his group. “The most rewarding part of being part of this community during this global crisis is the reminder that in spite of physical social distancing, we are not alone,” he said. “Even if we’re not meeting in person, our members always have a place where they can stay connected with trusted friends and seek solace from the frenzy we’re seeing in many corners of the world.” Sunday Assembly, a London-based group, is another network creating communities for secular people. The London assembly has organized community clubs around various hobbies, but its biggest event is a weekly gathering featuring a sing-along to pop and rock songs and talks from guest speakers, followed by tea and cake. Those Sunday meetings have been canceled for the foreseeable future in London with the intent of finding new ways to gather ― and the group’s U.S. chapters are following suit. The San Diego chapter has canceled its Sunday assembly and other small group activities for the next month, board member Lynn Warner told HuffPost. Warner said she’s creating an online discussion group for members, whom she calls “assemblers,” to explore articles about the long-term impacts of the pandemic. She also shared stories of assemblers stepping in to help others in their community ― dropping off groceries for an assembler who is ill and paying utilities for another assembler who is unemployed because of the virus. A mindfulness meditation group created by Atlanta’s Sunday Assembly met online Tuesday through a video conference call, according to its president, Ross Llewallyn. The group discussed their intentions with each other, completed a meditation session, then shared their takeaways.



Sunday Assembly Atlanta Sunday Assembly Atlanta is a secular congregation in Georgia. Like other chapters of the network, the assembly’s motto is “live better, help often and wonder more.”