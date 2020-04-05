These throwback AWKWARD pictures of Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda will make you laugh like crazy | Bollywood Life

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are missing our celebs at airports, promotion tours and outside gyms. And as a result, our paps couldn’t find any stars as they were at home. But we have come with a new concept, in which we will take you back to those laughter times, with the awkward throwback pictures of your favourite celebs, which will crack you up in no time. So, in our throwback awkward category, we have Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Rashami Desai and Varun Dhawan. So, let’s check them out… Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Karan Johar’s daughter describes his blazer collection as ‘girls clothes’

Ranveer Singh

While the release of '83 has been pushed ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic, a few months ago, a pic of Ranveer Singh surfaced on the internet, in which he is with a bat and if you look at that image, it seems he is bullying someone to hit him with a bat in his hand.

Vijay Deverakonda

In the last month, we saw Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda shooting for his upcoming tri-lingual, Fighter. He was snapped by the paps and it resulted in an epic picture of the actor, in which he’s seen making a weird face as if in shock after suddenly watching something.

Karan Johar

KJo made it to our list and the credit for that goes to his super funny posture and that weird facial expression, which cracks you up in no time.

Rashami Desai

Just a few days before the lockdown, Rashami Desai was snapped buying vegetables on the street. In the picture, we see the Uttaran actress making a weird face as if she was shocked after knowing the price of a particular vegetable. Funny, isn’t it?

Varun Dhawan

The Steet Dancer 3D actor, Varun Dhawan, who will be next seen in Coolie No 1, was clicked in his dance mode as seen in the above pic, but in a funny way. If you look at the image, it looks he is talking to someone while doing rap or practising the iconic Sonu Nigam step from Bijuriya.

