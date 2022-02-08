These wireless earbuds keep selling out — get ’em while they’re on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

A walk without headphones might as well be a walk without sunshine. Fortunately, there are so many affordable earbud options that’ll go the extra mile with you no matter where you take them.

The Xpods True Wireless Earbuds rival the features that make AirPods so popular, but won’t break the bank. They feature noise-canceling technology, so you can take work calls even when you’ve decided to slip out for coffee. You can skip or pause songs with a tap and answer or hang up calls just as easily. With built-in microphones on both the left and right sides, these buds can help make calls more crisp, clear, and (hopefully) short, since you won’t have to keep repeating yourself.

But perhaps the best feature of these wireless buds is their battery life. The charging case acts as an extra power bank, so they’ll last longer than your typical earbuds (up to 25 hours of continuous playtime, according to the brand). When they do need a charge, they juice up with a USB-C charging port. These earbuds connect via Bluetooth, so you can use them with your laptop, phone, or tablet and change between the three. To ensure they fit in any pair of ears, they even come with different sizes of silicone tips, so you can find the option most comfortable for you.

The Xpods Wireless Earbuds retail for $69, but for a limited time, you can enter the code XPOD20 at checkout and shave $20 off. That means you’ll get them for just $49. Click “add to cart” as fast as possible, though, because color variants are already selling out. You can still grab the classic white pair or the teal as of Feb. 4 while supplies last.

