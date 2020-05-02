‘They are what AirPods should be:’ Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale for the lowest price ever

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When we think of Beats headphones, we think of the bulky over-the-ear styles you can spot in seconds. The brand now has a way more discreet option—and they’re just as powerful as the iconic pair we love.

Intrigued? The Beats Powerbeats Pro are marked down to $200, or $50 off. That’s a 20 percent savings on the company’s brand-new true wireless headphones!

Although they’re owned by Apple, the Powerbeats Pro is Beats’ effort to beat (no pun intended) Apple’s AirPods. The Powerbeats have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should have, including a compact build, a nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that provide a secure fit and, most importantly, top-notch sound with a wide audio design and heart-thumping bass. They also feature the brand’s “Fast Fuel” technology that gives about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on only a five-minute charge. Now that’s fast!

“First, I need to start with the fact that I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands,” one enthusiastic reviewer shared. “These are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and it just doesn’t move!”

While the Powerbeats Pro do not have active noise-canceling, they do offer strong noise isolation, with its sealed in-ear design when paired with the included customizable eartips. They seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. However, they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth.

In addition, they’re also sweat- and water-resistant for workouts and long runs. The Beats Powerbeats Pro come with a trusty charging case, four eartips in various sizes and a Lightning-to-USB-A charging cable.

“First of all, I am a huge Beats fan and have about 5 different pairs,” one reviewer raved. “I have enjoyed the Powerbeats line up for years but was waiting until they finally came out without wires! I do have AirPods as well but I can’t keep them in my ears. I don’t work out so I didn’t need these for working out ;I needed them for wireless buds that wouldn’t fall out and I found them!!! Great quality! In my opinion stronger than the AirPods. 5 STARS!!!”

The Powerbeats Pro come in an assortment of colors, including Navy, Moss, Black and Ivory. The choice is yours!

