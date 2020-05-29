They have been so good to me… ° These products have become staples in my rout…

They have been so good to me… °

These products have become staples in my routine. I grab for them all the time because they do not cause any irritation or any sensitivity. Just pure perfection, hydrating products that work

@drunkelephant bhydra, forever favorite. I can’t be without this. Perfect added layer of hydration.

@freshbeauty fairly recent addition, deep hydration oil infused serum* I just truly enjoy using this, love the concept. My skin soaks this up

#freshbeauty soy face cleanser* gentle but effective cleanser. Non stripping, non drying, smells like cucumber deliciousness

@farmacybeauty honey saviour all in one repair salve, I use this everywhere I have dry rough patches. Knees, elbows, as lipbalm such a good multitasking product

#farmacybeauty clean bee facial cleanser, I went thru a full size recently and I just opened this baby one up. Again very gentle is key for me, non drying, I really enjoy this one

@tatcha indigo cream, I’m almost out of this baby. I need to invest in the full size. This cream is everything for dry, sensitive, irritated skin. A must have for those just in case moments

@josiemarancosmetics skin dope argan oil* Haven’t tried products containing CBD before until this skin dope line. I am very impressed I have been gravitating towards this oil because its calming and soothing. Just what my skin needs

Have you tried any of these gems? °

*sent in PR

