‘They keep us existing’: Tasmanians urged to remember workers

Tasmanian are being encouraged to pause for a minute today to remember workers who are keeping Australia functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have never finished their last shifts. International Workers’ Memorial Day is held on April 28 each year and a formal event to mark the occasion is usually held at Tasmanian Workers’ Memorial Park at Inveresk. While the coronavirus pandemic has stopped gathering from taking place this year, passionate advocate for workers Guy Hudson says residents can still pay their respects. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania He says the contributions workers make need acknowledging now more than ever. “We lost five workers last week, four police officers in Victoria and one bloke who was killed in a quarry in South Australia,” Mr Hudson said. “Just pause and give them some thought, if you’re in the area exercising or whatever it be, wander into the park at Inveresk.” Mr Hudson said “workers that are keeping our country going at the moment like our doctors,nurses, shop assistants and the like” should also be remembered alongside those who have died at work. “We’re not putting enough effort into remembering those workers…they keep us existing,” he said. “We spend millions of dollars remembering army people from 100 years ago, we need to remember these people now that die every year. “It’s the most important pea in the pod, even when we had those wars it was the worker at home making their guns and tanks and uniforms and food, without the worker we’d have lost them as well.” Mr Hudson said a lack of about $300,000 in funding meant the Tasmanian Workers’ Memorial Park was only partially completed. He says an application for funding is being considered by the state government. If approved, Mr Hudson said the money would allow for infrastructure – such as a barbecue area and occupational, health and safety tools – to be added to the park. “There is no central park in any city to remember our workers,” he said. “My son was killed at work and I know other people that have been killed at work and other families. I’ll never let up on it.” According to Unions Tasmania secretary, 7823 workers compensation claims were lodged in Tasmania last year. “Statewide, there have been 87 fatalities over the last 10 years according to WorkSafe,” Ms Munday advised. “These numbers don’t tell the full picture, however, with many diseases and worker suicides not making the official statistics.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/a08ccae9-1419-49e0-84b9-5f489fccda11.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg