They Made a New Life in the U.S. The Coronavirus Sent Them Fleeing.

The American system of private health insurance, with varying coverage and sometimes high premiums, deductibles or co-payments, is a stark contrast to the public systems in places like New Zealand, Australia and Britain, where government-subsidized access to doctors and many services is universal.

Some expatriates say their health insurance options in the United States are so poor that they have instead used travel insurance as their primary coverage. Others, like Ms. Inglis, have only the most basic level of health coverage in New York, but back home, that is not a consideration.

“I feel reassured by the New Zealand political system,” she said. “Hopefully, the system can cope better than the New York system is currently.”

Experts said this intuition to flee the United States, and its health care system, during a pandemic was a good one.

“The U.S. has been a leader in so many other areas, but when it comes to the health care system, it is behind,” said Adam Kamradt-Scott, a global health security expert at the Center for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.

Professor Kamradt-Scott said that as pressure mounted on the American system, it was possible that citizens would be prioritized over foreigners. Some hospitals in the United States, especially in New York, are “literally so overwhelmed that people are only presenting when they are very, very sick.”

By that stage, he said, “it’s too late to save people’s lives.”

Professor Kamradt-Scott said that while Australia, which has tested extensively for the virus, had a significantly lower death rate than other nations, it was too early to say whether the country could reduce the rate of infection enough to keep intensive care units from becoming overloaded.