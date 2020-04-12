They Watch Trump’s Virus Briefings Daily. Here’s What They Have to Say.

WASHINGTON — For some supporters, President Trump’s daily appearances with his coronavirus task force are a reassuring ritual during a time of crisis, consumed from the folds of a leather sectional, snacks and beverages within easy reach.

“If anybody is going to give us the most answers, it’s the White House,” said August Gernentz, 19, a construction worker from Red Wing, Minn., as he settled into his bedroom Thursday night with potato chips and a Dr Pepper to stream the briefing on his big-screen television.

For the president’s opponents, the news conference has become a daily hate-watch, a blaring infomercial in which Mr. Trump claims credit, demands gratitude, spreads false information and attacks the press.

“He’s not qualified to answer that! What does he know?” Irma Sindicic, 50, a second-grade teacher who lives on Staten Island, yelled at her computer screen the same night as she listened to Mr. Trump deliver a vague answer about the availability of tests while she cooked pork chops. “Where’s Fauci? I want Fauci,” she said, referring to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the leading health experts on the president’s coronavirus task force.