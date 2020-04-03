They’re Running for Office Without Health Insurance During a Pandemic

“It was something that I forwent because running for office is cost-prohibitive, and it’s expensive to pay for health care,” she said. “I can’t even qualify for Medicaid, even if I wanted to.”

Georgia is one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and Ms. Islam is one of more than 100,000 people in her district who are uninsured.

“God forbid I do get the virus,” Ms. Islam said. “I would go into medical debt, and that’s not just me, that’s over 20 percent of my district.”

As expensive as it can be to run for office, candidates without health insurance face even greater financial risks, since an unexpected ambulance ride or emergency room visit could put them thousands of dollars in debt.

Ms. Islam lost her insurance in 2018, when she left her job as the Southern states finance director at the Democratic National Committee. She bought a flimsy off-market plan the next year, while she was working with local campaigns in Georgia. But now that she’s running herself, she has no protections at all.

“When you run for office, you can’t do this part time. The deck is stacked against you if you do it part-time,” she said. “And if you are a wealthier person, you have the advantages of not really having to worry about health insurance. You’re able to run more freely.”

The prospect of going without health insurance, pandemic or not, can deter people from running for office, particularly those who are political outsiders.