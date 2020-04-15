Thibaut Courtois to David de Gea: Former & current goalkeepers share childhood photos on International Goalkeeper Day



In the picture: Thibaut Courtois (left) and David de Gea (right).

Remembering the legends on International Goalkeeper Day, current Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hailed former Spain and Netherlands no 1 Iker Casillas and Edwin Van der Sar and termed the duo as his idols.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Belgium international shared a picture of his younger days and honoured his colleagues on the occasion.

“Honoring my fellow colleagues on International Goalkeeper Day. As goalkeeper legends, I look up to Casillas and Van der Sar. Thank you both for inspiring me to fulfill my goals as a keeper!” he wrote.

Honoring my fellow colleagues on #InternationalGoalkeeperDay. As goalkeeper legends, I look up to @IkerCasillas & @vdsar1970. Thank you both for inspiring me to fulfill my goals! ⚽👐🏻 pic.twitter.com/1boznSGlgX — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) April 14, 2020

Responding to Courtois’ tweet, Van der Sar stated that he admired former Manchester United no 1 Peter Schmeichell, Hans van Breukelen and Michel Preud’Homme and termed them as legends.

Meanwhile, current Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also shared a picture of his younger days and expressed his love towards the role.

Sometimes dreams come true.

Love to be a goalkeeper 🧤#InternationalGoalkeeperDay #FelizDiaDelPortero pic.twitter.com/z58TmWc15S — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 14, 2020

A young boy with big dreams #InternationalGoalkeeperDay 🧤 pic.twitter.com/1FeOgK9IAC — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) April 14, 2020

Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel was also among the many who followed the trend on this occasion.

