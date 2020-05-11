Things to do to Stay in Good Health even on a Lockdown

There has never been a time in the world history that everyone is battling to stay in good health than today because of the pandemic Covid-19.

Good health has never been as in focus as it is now at a time when the world is fighting a pandemic, which has massive health and economic consequences. Millions all over the world have been hit by the disease, people are losing their jobs, businesses are closing and supplies are scarce. Our global health situation has compelled us all to make wellbeing a priority. As we now turn our attention toward making good health a new way of life, you can count on Watsons to be with you every step of the way. Here are a few recommendations from Watsons on what you can do at home to help keep your immunity strong and your family healthy.

Be active

Physical activity is one of the ways in which we can strengthen our immunity. The World Health Organization has said that physical activity can “reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, breast and colon cancer, depression and the risk of falls.” Being active is not just exercising or running. It can also include household chores and other activities that require movement.

Eat right

Eating right is the key to a healthy body. It is not about dieting and restricting calorie intake but eating more of immunity-boosting foods such as broccoli, garlic, ginger, red bell peppers, kangkong, camote, carrots and citrus fruits. A good diet can boost one’s immunity and improves the mood and memory. You can also end your meals with a warm cup of comfort courtesy of Nutrabliss by Watsons Tea.

Get quality sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep helps increase our body’s defense against sickness. Bad sleeping habits can affect your mood, brain and heart health, immune system and weight. I’ve been trying to sleep at the same time every night so my body gets used to a regular bedtime. Another good tip is reducing your screen and TV time an hour or two before bedtime. You can also dim the lights in your bedroom, if they are bright.

Take vitamins regularly

With our current situation, some natural sources of vitamins may be hard to come by. Taking vitamins regularly help replenish the body’s supply of vitamins and nutrients. Drinking vitamins daily helps keep you energetic and fit and has positive effects on your mood and emotional wellbeing. Vitamin C is one of the most important vitamins. It promotes healing and has many other health benefits. Pro tip: Stock up on your supply with Watsons Generics Ascorbic Acid.

Vitamin C isn’t the only vitamin that can keep you healthy. Conzace Soft Gel—rich in Zinc, Vit. A, C, and E—helps boost immunity and promote healthy hair and skin. Myra E 400IU, on the other hand, is also rich with Vitamin E to help fight cell damage. For the kids, let’s help support their growth not just in height but in strength with Growee Syrup or Cherifer PGM with Zinc capsules.

Top up with supplements

Like vitamins, supplements are a great way to give your health an extra boost. They also have antioxidants that can do a lot of good for your mind and body. They can include supplements like MET Tathione, NU Essence Collagen and Organique Acai Juice. You can also keep your defenses up with supplements that harness the power of natural ingredients such as MX3 capsules and Watsons Generics Malunggay + Mangosteen.

Be prepared

Preparedness is the key to protection, so make sure you have your health essentials to help your home stay ready for anytime sickness may strike. We always has Ascof Forte Syrup and Strepsils, Prosource Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and Biogenic Ethyl Alcohol, which I all get from Watsons.

Watsons is here to continue providing your family’s health essentials in any of its stores nationwide. You can also order online at watsons.com.ph or call on select branches to have your orders delivered. For contact details of branches near you, you can check out this list: https://bit.ly/2YMTCT1.

