Things To Smile About During The Quarantine

So it’s day “who the hell is still counting” and the quarantine has made me face some glaring truths about us. Sis, we are not obligated to be okay, all the time. And it’s normal to have your feelings move like a pendulum.

I’ve learned that celebrating the joys in my life doesn’t have to undermine the tragedies. It merely softens the blow of them. The joys and the heartbreaks of your life will ride parallel and simultaneously.

This week I decided to refocus and tell myself it’s ok to do less. So here are some things that are making me smile (it’s quite a bit but enjoy).

1. Name change (again)

Instagram and I have been at wars for almost a year. IDK what I did to them people over there but after I decided to ditch Gorgeous In Grey they’ve been big mad at me. I wanted to change my name on IG to TyAlexander but I was told repeatedly that it wasn’t available (even though wasn’t a soul living on that page).

So I settled for lovetyalexander, womp womp. Also remind me to tell you the story about when a blogger got mad at me for using the salutation “love”. Well that is that story so nvm (lol).

People kept saying “lovely ty” so it was irking me bad. I sent 84,027,418,740 requests on the app, 63,721,671 emails and I was served with an unlimited dose of radio silence. I also don’t have access to music but fcuk it.

Last week I said let me try just one more again. So I emailed my manager with the request and said, work your magic. Well sis (& all 10 of you brothas), we are officially @TyAlexander. Now let’s work on Twitter & Facebook (insert cackling sounds little farm hens).

*Also does cabbage patch in gratitude down your phone*

2. Podcast love

I was recently a guest on the “Frening” podcast. Aside from being my friends in real life, these two are literally the frenship experts with 15 years of real life experience. This episode I joined them to talk about the secret to being a really good fren. You’ll be surprised at my answer.

(Pray for Season 2 of Self Care IRL we struggling)

3. Self Care IRL

I’ve been spending a wild amount of time off of social media and on the platform that I created exclusively for us, Self Care IRL. If you were in our Destination Heal Facebook group then you know how I roll with unlimited gems for you.

I’d love for you to join us over there. We are just getting starting so you haven’t missed much.

4. Ulta Beauty Deal

The secret is finally out. I am so excited to be a part of Ulta Beauty’s first ever #UBCollective. 50 influencers from across the country were hand-picked to rep Ulta for 2020 (there’s one from each state & I’ll be repping Maryland, aye Bmore). I’ll be sharing all the fun beauty things, plus the latest events, products and more with all of you! ⁣

Make sure you click here and show some love on my announcement post.

(YAS to year long coinage)

4. Monthly playlists

They’re back and this one was super special to me. I was home in my damn feelings and Anita Baker popped up on Spotify. I went down the rabbit hole and birthed this blessing for your ears. If you wanna CashApp for all my hard work have at it I will not stop you.

I have so much to be grateful for. And when I am not fighting my depressive a** feelings from jumping off the ledge, I spend a good amount of time reminding myself that.

Hope you and yours are safe and have plenty of snacks… we gonna be here a while.