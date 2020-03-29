THINK, BUT DO NOT OVERTHINK.
The gloomy brain is however so different than a normal brain as
it does not only contain 100 million neurons but a brutal corner
where thoughts are floating on the brain’s fluid causes a
pessimistic sense of inadequacy and a despondent lack of activity
along with the supplementary feeling of fear and the worrisome
state of hypervigilance in a person who thinks more than his
capability of thinking. This is what overthinking is.
The person who overanalyzes the situation is the person who is
having a brain that is like an empty jar filled with solicitude,
fear, judgmental thoughts and the anxiety which brought the person
into disastrous conflict. Overthinking rises when the thoughts
contradict the desire. This happens when a brain is holding two
opposing thoughts fighting to reach the final destination just like
a road having two different paths but the only one can lead to the
destination. This creates disharmony in the mind and gives rise to
serious mental distress.
Overthinking leads a normal person to such a disastrous stage
where his mind works through difficult, complicated, excessive,
mope, repine, unsettling thoughts, emotions and experiences to
achieve something which his heart desires.
The anxiety, another name of overthinking is a disorder with the
capability to overthink everything, everywhere at any time.
Overthinking is obsessive thinking or ruminating that feels like a
person can’t turn off its brain from the racing thoughts
wandering here and there in the brain like a rat on the floor.
If we talk about the main reason for ruminating or overthinking
about a situation that surely doesn’t even exist, it is the
fearful “what-if” scenarios about things that are wild and
created by ourselves due to the wrong imagination and
incompetency.
A famous philosopher, Anthony Hopkins once said, “We are dying
from overthinking. We are slowly killing ourselves by thinking
about everything. Think. Think. Think. You can never trust the
human mind anyway. It’s a death trap”.
Well, it’s a fact that overthinking kills the person slowly
and steadily because nothing in the world can trouble a person as
much as his own thoughts. The flow of overthinking and negative
thoughts that originate from what-if scenarios is bombarding the
consciousness of a normal person every second which is a serious
mental and emotional disorder so stop being the prisoner of your
own false thoughts that do not even exist at all.
Some people misinterpret things in order to cause controversy.
If people believe that by thinking over they can get a meaningful
result or reach the best verdict so it is totally wrong as
overthinking can only cause negative vibes in a person.
Overthinking is nothing but the art of creating problems.
Concluding the topic with a pro tip that being patient while
things are unfolding. Learn to be calm and centered and how not to
be controlled by other people’s negativity because you cannot
walk around with a button that can easily be pushed.
Written by Maliiha Hasan
The post
THINK, BUT DO NOT OVERTHINK. appeared first on Science & Technology.