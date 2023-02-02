Think Turkey and Bowl Canada Roll Out Inaugural "Turkey Bowl" Challenge

Think Turkey invites Canadians to try their luck at bowling a turkey

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Is bowling right up your alley? This February, Think Turkey and Bowl Canada are teaming up to get Canadian families rolling with the first ever Turkey Bowl, with $17,500 in prizes to be won.

Taking place February 18th to 20th, a holiday weekend in most provinces, Canadians are invited to visit their closest participating bowling centre for a chance to win. The challenge? Bowlers must score a “turkey” – known in bowling as three strikes in a row in a single game.

The first 250 Canadians to bowl a turkey and submit their entry will receive a $50 VISA gift card and will be entered in a draw, along with all others who submit their entry, to win one of ten $500 grocery gift cards to use towards their Easter turkey dinner.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in bowling in recent years. In fact, we’ve broken revenue records at my centre since reopening after the pandemic, and most bowling centres across the country are reporting similar success,” said Bob McKay, Marketing Chair at Bowl Canada and owner of Woodlawn Bowl Family Fun Centre in Guelph. “We’re thrilled to partner with Think Turkey to share the spirit of bowling through this family-friendly challenge.”

Over 225 bowling centres will be participating in the challenge from coast to coast. To submit an entry, bowlers simply snap a picture of their “turkey” on the digital scoreboard and share to a public Instagram or Facebook account with @CanadianTurkey and #ThinkTurkey tagged or upload it via the entry form at ThinkTurkey.ca.

“Turkey dinners and bowling have a knack for bringing friends and family together, which makes it a natural partnership,” said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. “We hope the event becomes an annual challenge that Canadians look forward to each February.”

Bowling has experienced a recent surge in popularity with four different games played in Canada – fivepin and tenpin bowling, which are played nationally, and candlepin and duckpin, which are regional games in the Maritimes and Quebec respectively. The third weekend in February is the busiest weekend of the year for most bowling centres, and the Turkey Bowl promises added excitement for Canadians planning some fun at their local bowling lanes.

“Bowling is a fun sport that anyone from three to a hundred and three can enjoy, just like a turkey dinner,” said Jean-Michel Laurin, President & CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council. “We are excited about bringing Canadians together for this new and entertaining challenge.”

A full list of participating bowling centres, along with the details and rules on how to enter, can be found at ThinkTurkey.ca/TurkeyBowl. The list of participating bowling centres will be updated daily in the lead up to Turkey Bowl, so be sure to visit before you bowl.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council’s Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The five-year, fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

About Bowl Canada

For 60 years Bowl Canada has served the Canadian bowling community with pride. As a not-for-profit association comprised of member bowling centre operators across Canada, the association works to support the bowling centres, promote the benefits of the sport and recreation of bowling to the general public, create a better relationship between the many bowling establishments and organizations across Canada and encourage any and all practices which are in the best interests of the game.

SOURCE Think Turkey

