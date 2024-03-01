Thiozen Awarded $1.18 Million from NSF for Breakthrough Clean Hydrogen Production Technology

Funding supports commercialization after recent piloting in Permian Basin

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Thiozen, the first company ever to produce clean hydrogen from “sour gas” waste streams, today announced that it has received $1.18 million in grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to help the company commercialize its breakthrough technology that replaces traditional hydrogen production methods. Having recently piloted its technology through the de-souring of associated gas in the Permian Basin, Thiozen will use the NSF grants to fund additional projects that advance the commercial readiness of the company’s patented chemical process.

The NSF grants are funded through America’s Seed Fund, a congressionally mandated effort that is part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

“Thiozen offers the first-ever technology capable of producing hydrogen from sour gas waste streams, giving the energy industry the low-cost, low-emission hydrogen production method it needs,” said Ryan Gillis, President of Thiozen. “We greatly appreciate this funding from NSF, which will help us scale commercialization and perform multiple experimental campaigns demonstrating Thiozen’s superior performance against legacy hydrogen production technologies.”

Hydrogen is essential to producing fuels and chemicals, but its production is polluting and carbon-intensive, generating approximately 2 percent of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen demand is dominated by large cost-sensitive commodity chemical manufacturers, who are facing an increased need for hydrogen to raise profits and meet environmental standards.

Rising regulatory and societal pressure is currently limiting the construction of additional carbon-intensive hydrogen production infrastructure, creating further pressure on manufacturers.

“Thiozen’s breakthrough technology holds the unique potential to transform the energy industry by helping it meet two over-arching goals: energy security and decarbonization,” said Mike Giardello, Partner at Mount Wilson Ventures. “We believe Thiozen’s patented chemical cycle will completely replace traditional hydrogen production methods with a new clean tech approach that utilizes ‘sour gas’ waste streams.”

About Thiozen’s Breakthrough Hydrogen Production Technology

Thiozen’s patented chemical cycle produces hydrogen from hydrogen sulfide – the “sour gas” waste stream – thereby replacing traditional hydrogen production. This process will reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 300 million metric tons per year. In addition, the technology will improve air quality and respiratory health in communities near current hydrogen infrastructure while providing cost-sensitive firms a path to both procuring additional hydrogen and lowering the carbon intensity of their products.

About Thiozen

Thiozen is an MIT spinout and the first-ever company to commercialize a process that can produce hydrogen from sour gas waste streams. By developing a low-cost, low-emission method of producing hydrogen, Thiozen helps meet the energy industry’s growing demand for clean, affordable hydrogen. Thiozen recently validated its technology in an in-field pilot unit in the Permian Basin. The 3-year-old company has headquarters in Pasadena, CA. Learn more at www.thiozen.com.

About America’s Seed Fund

America’s Seed Fund powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit www.seedfund.nsf.gov.

