Third Brighton player tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, confirms club chief executive Paul Barber 

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has reportedly confirmed that a third player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sky Sports News presenter Jim White announced the news on Sunday morning, with Barber set to appear on the news channel later in the day.

The club announced on April 2 that a second unnamed player had tested positive for COVID-19, a week after Brighton first revealed that one of their playing squad had fallen victim to the pandemic.

Brighton CEO Barber has recently been in the news for voicing his opposition to neutral grounds hosting the remaining Premier League games, as proposed in ‘Project Restart’.

On Friday night, Watford became the latest Premier League club to go public with their doubts on the proposals with Brighton and Aston Villa also having expressed concerns.

Before football was stopped in its tracks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brighton were sitting 15th in the English top-flight, just two points above the drop with nine matches remaining.

Paul Barber reaffirmed his stance against the proposals to play matches at neutral grounds

Barber told BT Sport: ‘I’d certainly still be opposed to neutral venues. Neutral venues are not the basis we started this competition.

‘Unfortunately we have got this terrible pandemic and a lot of people have lost their lives and that’s clearly uppermost in our minds. After that the fairness of competition, making sure that every club in the division is able to fulfil whatever their objective was at the start of the season.

‘I am often accused of self interest and I understand that point, but I think at this stage of the season every club in the Premier League is self interested to some degree.’