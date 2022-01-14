Third-party Banking Software Market to grow by USD 3.04 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Capgemini Services SAS|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Third-party Banking Software Market – Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Challenges & Five Force Analysis” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. 33% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for third-party banking software in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The growth in the banking industry will facilitate the third-party banking software market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The third-party banking software market is estimated to grow by USD 3.04 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate a CAGR of 10% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing use of digital payment solutions are notably driving the third-party banking software market growth. However, the factors such as issues related to data privacy and security may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The third-party banking software market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The third-party banking software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The third-party banking software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Accenture Plc – The company develops and provides software for core banking.

Capgemini Services SAS – The company develops and provides software for core banking through its application services business segment.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. – The company offers FIS Suite, it is a comprehensive, end-to-end, agile, and component core banking solution, aimed at meeting all the needs of banking organizations.

Fiserv Inc – The company offers Agiliti and Cleartouch. Agiliti is a cloud-based and complete core banking suite that is an end-to-end, feature-rich, and multi-channel software infrastructure solution. Cleartouch is an integrated, online, real-time bank platform that delivers advanced business analytics for banking organizations.

Infosys Ltd – The company offers third-party banking software through the Financial Services segment.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the third-party banking software report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user , the market is classified into retail users and corporate users.

, the market is classified into retail users and corporate users. By Deployment , the market is classified into on-premises and cloud-based.

, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud-based. By Application , the market is classified into core banking software, asset and wealth management software, and other banking software.

, the market is classified into core banking software, asset and wealth management software, and other banking software. By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Third-party Banking Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

