Third Round of EV Fast Track Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Funding Incentives Offer up to $20M to California Applicants

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and incentives are expected to be fully subscribed in minutes.

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The third round of the California Energy Commission’s ( CEC ‘s) Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles ( EnergIIZE ) Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Track funding lane will open at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 7, 2024. It is expected to be fully subscribed in minutes, as was the case with the first two rounds, demonstrating the high demand for EV charging infrastructure among electric vehicle fleet owners and operators.

One of four funding lanes offered by EnergIIZE, EV Fast Track targets fleets with pre-existing commercial battery-electric vehicle commitments: those fleets who have already procured zero-emission MD/HD battery-electric vehicle(s), or who have an active MD/HD vehicle purchase order.

Fast Track funds cover 50 percent of eligible equipment and software costs, up to a maximum of $500,000 per project. Applicants may also receive up to 75 percent of equipment and software costs, not exceeding $750,000 per project, if they qualify for EnergIIZE’s EV Jump Start equity criteria, which is intended for fleets located in disadvantaged or low-income communities, or that meet one of several other eligibility requirements.

Eligible equipment under EV Fast Track includes Level 2 electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), direct current fast-charge (DCFC) EVSE, management software, switchgears, electrical panel upgrades, wiring and conduit, and meters.

Applicants will submit applications through the Incentive Processing Center beginning at the designated start time.

“Funds offered through this round of EV Fast Track are more than double what they were in 2023, and we expect continued high demand,” said Alyssa Haerle, CALSTART’s Director of Infrastructure Incentive Administration. “Interested fleet owners and operators should focus on providing a timely and complete application, and can familiarize themselves with the application process ahead of the lane opening by navigating around the Sandbox this week.”

The Hydrogen funding lane will be the next EnergIIZE incentive lane to open, in April 2024. For more information on existing and upcoming funding opportunities, visit the EnergIIZE website .

About EnergIIZE

EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles is a CEC block grant project that provides infrastructure incentives for public and private fleets, owner/operators, school bus fleets, transit agencies, and public charging sites that plan to deploy battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.

