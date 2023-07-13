Third Season of Hit Web Series "Franchise Hot Seat” Now Available on Twitter as well as YouTube

Series features eight franchise concepts seeking the mentorship, advice or financial support of high profile franchise professionals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The third season of “Franchise Hot Seat ,” previously available only on YouTube at FranchiseHotSeat , is now also available through Twitter at twitter.com/drjohnhayes .

Hosted by the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University, the show offers viewers an insightful journey into the dynamic world of franchising.

Each week a founder or executive from an emerging franchise brand pitches their concept to a panel of successful franchise professionals that offers feedback, advice and, in some cases, financial support.

From sports and fitness programs for kids to a coffee cafe that invests in Rwandan farming villages to a pet salon inspired by the Paul Mitchell Schools to a nonprofit that organizes meal packing events for food banks nationwide, the third season features an eclectic collection of franchise opportunities.

New episodes are posted on Twitter each Monday at 9 a.m. ET through August 28th. Franchise opportunities featured this season include:

July 10 — Kidokinetics

July 17 — Land of a Thousand Hills

July 24 — Get Simple Box

July 31 — Richard’s Painting

August 7 — Commercial Investors Group

August 14 — Salty Dawg Pet Salon

August 21 — Preveer

August 28 — Meals of Hope

About the Titus Center for Franchising

Founded in 2017, the Titus Center for Franchising is housed in the Rinker School of Business at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, FL. Students complete 12 credit hours to earn a concentration in franchising as part of a bachelor’s degree. The center was endowed by franchisor Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, who gave the university a $1.5 million gift. The center is dedicated to educating people about franchising and preparing them to become employees of franchise companies, franchisees, and franchisors. Dr. John P. Hayes is the director.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-season-of-hit-web-series-franchise-hot-seat-now-available-on-twitter-as-well-as-youtube-301875873.html

SOURCE Titus Center for Franchising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

